Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Sep 2, 2025

The housing market is shifting in buyers' favor — but buying in NYC is still challenging

Topher Soltys and his husband bought a place in New York City earlier this year, and saw their monthly housing costs double.

Adventures in Housingby Sarah Leeson
Download
Topher Soltys bought a home in a famously expensive area: New York City.
Topher Soltys bought a home in a famously expensive area: New York City.
Lisa-Blue/Getty Images

The housing story for the last few years has largely been about high prices, high interest rates, and lack of supply.

Now, the market is seeing a flip. Current estimates show there are now 36% more home sellers than buyers in the market, making it the largest seller-buyer mismatch in more than decade.

On the whole, that's some great news for buyers who might finally have some options and some purchasing power in the housing market. However, in the end, real estate is still highly regional, and location matters.

Case in point, Topher Soltys just entered the market to buy his first home. But he bought in a particularly expensive area: New York City.

“I've heard a lot of narratives about it's cheaper to own than to rent,” said Soltys, “And that is not the case in our situation.”

Listen in the audio player above to hear the story.

Tell us your adventures in housing:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace Tech
    43 minutes ago
    5:14
  • Marketplace
    12 hours ago
    26:20
  • Make Me Smart
    18 hours ago
    33:49
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    20 hours ago
    6:42
  • Million Bazillion
    8 days ago
    25:40
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    a month ago
    35:26