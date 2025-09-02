The housing market is shifting in buyers' favor — but buying in NYC is still challenging

The housing story for the last few years has largely been about high prices, high interest rates, and lack of supply.

Now, the market is seeing a flip. Current estimates show there are now 36% more home sellers than buyers in the market, making it the largest seller-buyer mismatch in more than decade.

On the whole, that's some great news for buyers who might finally have some options and some purchasing power in the housing market. However, in the end, real estate is still highly regional, and location matters.

Case in point, Topher Soltys just entered the market to buy his first home. But he bought in a particularly expensive area: New York City.

“I've heard a lot of narratives about it's cheaper to own than to rent,” said Soltys, “And that is not the case in our situation.”

Listen in the audio player above to hear the story.