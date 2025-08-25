Three houses, eleven people, one family compound

For Olivia D’Angelo, living 20 minutes away from her parents, sister, and nephew was too far. Now they all live within walking distance of each other on one “family compound,” which she shares snippets of on social media.

On about a dozen acres of land, D’Angelo and her husband, her sister and her sister’s husband, and D’Angelo’s parents each have a home. They pay utilities separately, but do have some shared expenses, such as trash removal.

They also often share childcare responsibilities for their combined five kids and go back and forth between each other's homes many times a day. “As soon as we wake up, me and my sister get on FaceTime and we're like, what are we doing today?” D’Angelo said.

