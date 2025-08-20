Marketplace®

Aug 20, 2025

A textile's journey from trash to treasure

Through its textile recycling program, “SUAY it Forward”, they have diverted over 4 million pounds of textiles from landfills.

My Economyby Nicholas Guiang
"In the environmental crisis we are in, we have to have more attachment with what happens to these textiles." said SUAY CEO Lindsay Rose Medoff (right). Standing next to Medoff is her mentor and co-founder, Tina Doswell.
Suay Sew Shop

Every year, the U.S. generates 17 million tons of textile waste that ends up in landfills according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Out of the total amount, 11.3 million tons goes straight to landfills.

SUAY in Los Angeles is attempting to cut into that waste through the reuse and repurposing of old and discarded textiles. From sweaters, to overalls, to pillows, SUAY hopes to create new lives for old textiles.

“We are constantly working to figure out ways to create a product out of essentially what someone else considers trash,” said Lindsay Rose Medoff, co-founder and CEO of SUAY. “In our environmental crisis, we have to have more attachment to what happens to these textiles.”

For the rest of the story, click the audio player above.

