Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Aug 14, 2025

A traveling New York library becomes a permanent third space

For Ola Akinmowo, libraries have always been a place of community care. Her library is no exception.

My Economyby Iru Ekpunobi
Download
“When the library first began, out of the 100 books that I had, I think that maybe five to seven of them were 'Beloved' by Toni Morrison," said Ola Akinmowo, founder of The Free Black Women’s Library.
“When the library first began, out of the 100 books that I had, I think that maybe five to seven of them were 'Beloved' by Toni Morrison," said Ola Akinmowo, founder of The Free Black Women’s Library.
Courtesy Akinmowo

Ola Akinmowo started The Free Black Women’s Library in 2015 as a social art project designed to center and celebrate the brilliance and creativity of Black women writers. “When I would look at these lists of best books in the world, best books to read… all these lists that are considered canon,” she said, “I never would see any Black women writers on these lists.”

Ola Akinmowo standing in front of bookshelf
Ola Akinmowo and a bookshelf at The Free Black Women's Library
Courtesy Akinmowo

Starting with 100 books — including multiple copies of Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” — Akinmowo carried the traveling collection to community gardens, museums, and barbershops, where she would organize readings and group discussions.

As donations grew, moving it became harder. “Books are one of the heaviest materials you could work with,” she said. “They’re like bricks.”

Collage of people holding books
Visitors hold books at The Free Black Women's Library
Courtesy Akinmowo

So in 2020, Akinmowo challenged herself to raise $100,000 for a permanent space through crowdfunding, believing that if she could, it’d be a sign to keep growing the library. She reached the goal, and in 2021, the library opened in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Today, The Free Black Women’s Library is a reading room and community care space. Inside, there’s a sewing machine, art supplies, and a period pantry stocked with free menstrual products. The space is open to everyone. “Whether you’re making six figures or making nothing,” Akinmowo says, “you’re treated the same way here.”

To hear more of Akinmowo’s story, use the audio player above.

Tell us about your economy:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    an hour ago
    6:57
  • Marketplace Tech
    3 hours ago
    9:09
  • Marketplace
    14 hours ago
    25:52
  • Make Me Smart
    17 hours ago
    16:11
  • Million Bazillion
    3 days ago
    43:19
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    11 days ago
    35:26