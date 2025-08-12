How an Instagram video helped save this cocktail brand

Career bartender Aaron Polsky opened his business, LiveWire Cocktails, in March of 2020. LiveWire produces bartenders’ signature drinks in cans or bottles and sells them nationwide.

“We started to weeks before the pandemic, would not recommend,” Polsky said. “Surprisingly, 2020 was not our hardest year, 2024 was.”

As a “last resort,” Polsky posted a video to Instagram saying the company might not make it into the following week, and received an offer from Talking Cedar, a distillery owned by the Chehalis Tribes, to license the brand.

