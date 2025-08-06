Young chefs are using YouTube to sharpen their skills and build a brand

Thinking about getting into sourdough bread baking, or maybe need a tip on how to sear the perfect steak? Rather than cracking open a cookbook, many people are turn to the internet to learn how to make their next meal.

For the more visually inclined, YouTube has become the perfect resource for find food tutorials on dishes and cuisines of every type. But these videos aren’t just for the home cooks — the pros are watching them too.

Kade Krader, Food Editor at Bloomberg, wrote about how YouTube is shaping the next generation of chefs. She joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to discuss her reporting.

To hear their conversation, use the audio player above.