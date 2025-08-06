Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Aug 6, 2025

Young chefs are using YouTube to sharpen their skills and build a brand

Kate Krader, food editor at Bloomberg, talks about how professional chefs are using YouTube to learn new skills and build their brands.

Technologyby Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
"One thing that's great about YouTube is that it encourages people to share recipes that once-upon-a-time would have been secret," said Kate Krader at Bloomberg.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Thinking about getting into sourdough bread baking, or maybe need a tip on how to sear the perfect steak? Rather than cracking open a cookbook, many people are turn to the internet to learn how to make their next meal.

For the more visually inclined, YouTube has become the perfect resource for find food tutorials on dishes and cuisines of every type. But these videos aren’t just for the home cooks — the pros are watching them too.

Kade Krader, Food Editor at Bloomberg, wrote about how YouTube is shaping the next generation of chefs. She joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to discuss her reporting.

To hear their conversation, use the audio player above.

