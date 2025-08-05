Marketplace®

Aug 5, 2025

"I am meant to work with my hands"

Kathryn Christie is the owner of She Fixed That LLC, a handyperson and carpentry business based in Morris County, New Jersey.

My Economyby Sofia Terenzio
"I wish that 20-year-old me knew that that something like this even existed," said Christie.
Kimberly Rose Photography

Christie started her business in 2019 and went full time as a handyperson shortly after. “I was posted about in one of those moms Facebook groups,” said Christie. “Those moms, man, they blew me up.”

Christie’s clientele is mostly women. She hopes she can serve as a model for more women to go into the trades.

To hear the rest of Christie’s story, click the audio player above.

