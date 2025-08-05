"I am meant to work with my hands"

Kathryn Christie is the owner of She Fixed That LLC, a handyperson and carpentry business based in Morris County, New Jersey.

Christie started her business in 2019 and went full time as a handyperson shortly after. “I was posted about in one of those moms Facebook groups,” said Christie. “Those moms, man, they blew me up.”

Christie’s clientele is mostly women. She hopes she can serve as a model for more women to go into the trades.

