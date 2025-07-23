Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Jul 23, 2025

AI has come for the fragrance industry

From perfumes to shampoo and detergent, AI is already being used in the world of scent.

Technologyby Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
The fragrance industry is leaning into AI tools.
Michael Matthey/AFP via Getty Images

It’s not hard to come across products created by generative artificial intelligence these days. The internet is rife with art and illustrations created through AI prompts, deepfake videos and audio of celebrities and politicians, and Spotify is even seeing an influx of AI generated music.

Now, AI is entering the realm of scent.

Arabelle Sicardi is a beauty writer and author of the upcoming book, “The House of Beauty: Lessons from the Image Industry.” Sicardi joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about how AI is showing up in the world of fragrance and perfume.

Listen in the player above to hear their conversation.

