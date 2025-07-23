AI has come for the fragrance industry

It’s not hard to come across products created by generative artificial intelligence these days. The internet is rife with art and illustrations created through AI prompts, deepfake videos and audio of celebrities and politicians, and Spotify is even seeing an influx of AI generated music.

Now, AI is entering the realm of scent.

Arabelle Sicardi is a beauty writer and author of the upcoming book, “The House of Beauty: Lessons from the Image Industry.” Sicardi joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about how AI is showing up in the world of fragrance and perfume.

