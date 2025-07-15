The challenges of navigating the U.K. job market in your 60s

As part of our ongoing series “The Age of Work,” about how demographic shifts are shaking up the global economy, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal and ADP chief economist Nela Richardson visited London, England. The United Kingdom has a higher percentage of people over 65 than the United States and holds insights into our economic future.

On a park bench in Kings Cross, London, Ryssdal and Richardson met Stuart Morris, a 62-year-old IT professional, to hear about his experience in the workforce in his 60s.

Two years ago, Morris was laid off from his job. He applied for new jobs and got new technical certifications to add to his resume. But the years passed, and he still couldn’t find a job. The experience, he said, was terrifying.

“I’m not ready to retire, and I’ve still got lots to give,” Morris said. “What I really had to think about was that feeling of invisibility, like you’d just been erased. Your self-worth is ebbing away.”

To move forward, Morris said he had to swallow his pride and accept lower pay and a lower title.

“I was content to accept that my place in the hierarchy had moved, so I got myself back into a role,” he said. “It beats being invisible any day of the week, and that’s what the unemployed scenario feels like.”

