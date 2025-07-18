This first-time homebuyer in New Mexico traded city conveniences for an off-grid house and 55 acres

In the world of housing, it's been a seller's market for years, but things might finally be turning in the buyers' favor. National housing inventories have actually been rising over the past year, up 29% year-over-year in June.

Among recent buyers is Laurel Santos, a first-time homebuyer who closed on her place in Tres Piedras, New Mexico, earlier this year. However, she went a different direction than most homebuyers: she chose a home that’s “off the grid.” The adobe house she now calls her own has 12 solar panels. Santos collects water in cisterns.

“I now have a P.O. box and have to drive 30 minutes to go to the grocery store and pick up my mail,” Santos said, “but I gained a dog park, essentially, and have gained a lot of peace of mind.”

