Jul 18, 2025

This first-time homebuyer in New Mexico traded city conveniences for an off-grid house and 55 acres

“I'm trying to make this as 2025 as possible, but it is definitely sometimes feeling a little 1800s over here,” said Laurel Santos about her off-grid house in Tres Piedras, NM.

Housingby Sarah Leeson
Laurel Santos' off-grid home in New Mexico sits on 55 acres of land and has cisterns for water collection and solar panels for power.
Photo courtesy of Laurel Santos

In the world of housing, it's been a seller's market for years, but things might finally be turning in the buyers' favor. National housing inventories have actually been rising over the past year, up 29% year-over-year in June.

Among recent buyers is Laurel Santos, a first-time homebuyer who closed on her place in Tres Piedras, New Mexico, earlier this year. However, she went a different direction than most homebuyers: she chose a home that’s “off the grid.” The adobe house she now calls her own has 12 solar panels. Santos collects water in cisterns.

“I now have a P.O. box and have to drive 30 minutes to go to the grocery store and pick up my mail,” Santos said, “but I gained a dog park, essentially, and have gained a lot of peace of mind.”

