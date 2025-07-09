Marketplace®

Why everyone wants to sell you mobile service

The same way celebrities don’t have to grow their own agave to start a tequila brand, says Kelcee Griffis at Bloomberg, they don’t need to be telecommunication experts to sell service.

by Kai Ryssdal and Iru Ekpunobi
"It gives the president's family a way to feel like they're connecting with fans, or with people who want to have them in their daily lives," says Kelcee Griffis at Bloomberg.
Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

If you browse through the liquor aisle at the grocery store, you’ll likely find celebrity branded tequila being sold alongside legacy brands. In a similar fashion, celebrities and high-profile individuals are starting wireless cellular service brands without telecommunication expertise.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Bloomberg’s Kelcee Griffis about how telecom became the new tequila, and the middlemen making it possible.

