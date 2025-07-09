Jul 9, 2025
Why everyone wants to sell you mobile service
The same way celebrities don’t have to grow their own agave to start a tequila brand, says Kelcee Griffis at Bloomberg, they don’t need to be telecommunication experts to sell service.
If you browse through the liquor aisle at the grocery store, you’ll likely find celebrity branded tequila being sold alongside legacy brands. In a similar fashion, celebrities and high-profile individuals are starting wireless cellular service brands without telecommunication expertise.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Bloomberg’s Kelcee Griffis about how telecom became the new tequila, and the middlemen making it possible.
