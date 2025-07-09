Why everyone wants to sell you mobile service

If you browse through the liquor aisle at the grocery store, you’ll likely find celebrity branded tequila being sold alongside legacy brands. In a similar fashion, celebrities and high-profile individuals are starting wireless cellular service brands without telecommunication expertise.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Bloomberg’s Kelcee Griffis about how telecom became the new tequila, and the middlemen making it possible.

