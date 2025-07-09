Big AI makes another move into education

The second-largest teachers union in the country is partnering with Big Tech to train teachers how to use artificial intelligence.

The American Federation of Teachers announced Tuesday it would be partnering with Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic to launch the National Academy for AI Instruction — a $23 million initiative that includes an in-person training center based in Manhattan.

The AFT hopes to provide free in-person training to 400,000 members over the next five years, on topics ranging from using AI to help craft lesson plans to AI ethics. Union president Randi Weingarten said teachers need to be prepared for how the robot revolution will change their profession.

“I see it as thinking about GPS versus the driverless car. That we want the tool to be like a GPS system. We do not want the tool to run over us like a driverless car,” she said.

But the science of how exactly AI should be incorporated in the classroom is still in it’s infant stages. Early research suggests the use of AI chatbots could actually hurt learning.

“I talked to a lot of kids who, you know, I asked them why they're using AI instead of putting their own effort, and they just don't believe they can do better, because they have lost that sense of accomplishment,” said Hamsa Bastani. She researches AI at the Wharton School.

Bastani said it may be particularly dangerous to introduce AI to younger students just learning how to struggle through difficult assignments.