The colleges using ultimate frisbee to boost enrollment

American colleges, especially small ones, are facing a decline in student enrollment.

The beginning of last school year saw a drop in students enrolling in college after high school. Undergrad enrollment fell by 15%, from 18.1 million to 15.4 million students, between fall 2010 and fall 2021, according to a study from the National Center for Education Statistics.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Xavier Martinez at The Wall Street Journal about his reporting on some small colleges using an ultimate frisbee loophole to boost enrollment.

