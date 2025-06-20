Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Jun 20, 2025

The colleges using ultimate frisbee to boost enrollment

For a lot of colleges, ultimate frisbee is an inexpensive way to attract talent that wouldn't otherwise come to their school, says Xavier Martinez at The Wall Street Journal.

Educationby Kai Ryssdal and Iru Ekpunobi
Download
"[Boosting enrollment] is especially important at a time that... a lot of small and kind of niche colleges are seeing... a drop off in their expected enrollment," says Xavier Martinez at The Wall Street Journal.
"[Boosting enrollment] is especially important at a time that... a lot of small and kind of niche colleges are seeing... a drop off in their expected enrollment," says Xavier Martinez at The Wall Street Journal.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

American colleges, especially small ones, are facing a decline in student enrollment.

The beginning of last school year saw a drop in students enrolling in college after high school. Undergrad enrollment fell by 15%, from 18.1 million to 15.4 million students, between fall 2010 and fall 2021, according to a study from the National Center for Education Statistics.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Xavier Martinez at The Wall Street Journal about his reporting on some small colleges using an ultimate frisbee loophole to boost enrollment.

Use the audio player above to listen to their conversation.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    8 hours ago
    26:11
  • Make Me Smart
    12 hours ago
    28:43
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    15 hours ago
    6:58
  • Marketplace Tech
    20 hours ago
    12:22
  • Million Bazillion
    3 days ago
    5:01
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    25 days ago
    2:27
  • Financially Inclined
    2 months ago
    12:30
  • How We Survive
    2 months ago
    22:09
  • The Uncertain Hour
    3 months ago
    22:50
  • Corner Office from Marketplace
    5 years ago
    20:58