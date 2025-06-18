Horror movies like "28 Years Later" are taking a bite out of the box office

The movie “28 Years Later” will be released in theaters this week. It’s the latest installment in the zombie series from director Danny Boyle, which started back in 2002 with the film “28 Days Later.”

Horror is big business these days: It accounted for nearly 11% of the domestic box office take last year, according to Comscore. Contrast that to 2014, when just 4% came from horror.

Jordan Hohman likes the existential questions that movies like “28 Years Later” bring up: “What if something world-ending happened, and you're in this zombie apocalypse? How would people really act?”

Hohman works in project development for Phoenix Theatres, which has nine locations across five states. All of them will be showing “28 Years Later.” He’s expecting people to show up because they want to be scared — but not by themselves.

“There's an electricity that's created in that environment,” said Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst with Comscore.

One thing he said that’s boosted horror in the past decade is there have been a number of scary movies that are also critical darlings. He points to the 2017 movie “Get Out” and more recently “Sinners.”

“A lot of people for whom going to a horror movie [is] not really their cup of tea, came out for those films after reading reviews,” Dergarabedian said.

Also, he said that while people can spend a lot of money making horror films, they don’t have to. That’s different from, say, a superhero movie.

“But a great horror movie, you could have one person in a room and scare people to death,” he said.

Plus, horror movies do well internationally, he added. After all, running from zombies has universal appeal.