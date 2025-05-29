Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
May 29, 2025

YouTubers are the new studio executives

YouTube is the dominant player in entertainment right now, says Alex Weprin at The Hollywood reporter, and more people are watching YouTube than Netflix or Disney.

by Kai Ryssdal and Iru Ekpunobi
"A lot of people think about YouTube and TikTok as a place for unscripted viral content, but what they're doing is creating real, scripted shows," said Alex Weprin at The Hollywood Reporter.
According to Nielsen’s April 2025 Gauge report, more televisions are set to YouTube than any other streaming service. That means YouTube stars now reach as many or more people than legacy media does, and YouTube creators are building their own production studio systems to meet demand.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Alex Weprin at The Hollywood Reporter about his reporting on the money and influence behind growing YouTube production lots.

