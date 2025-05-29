YouTubers are the new studio executives

According to Nielsen’s April 2025 Gauge report, more televisions are set to YouTube than any other streaming service. That means YouTube stars now reach as many or more people than legacy media does, and YouTube creators are building their own production studio systems to meet demand.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Alex Weprin at The Hollywood Reporter about his reporting on the money and influence behind growing YouTube production lots.

Use the audio player above to listen to their conversation.