Single women are on the rise as first-time homebuyers

Perhaps unsurprisingly, married couples make up a majority of homebuyers, but the share of women looking to buy solo is on the rise. As of 2024, single women made up 20% of all buyers, and, for first-time buyers, that demographic jumped by 5% last year.

Among that cohort is Kirsten Roehler, a first-time homeowner in Bailey, Colorado. She closed on her home in 2023.

“I was lucky enough to have a really great realtor, and also a mortgage broker, and also my financial planner,” said Roehler. “And these were all women and they’re really supportive of me doing this on my own at nearly 50.“

