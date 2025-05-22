Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
May 22, 2025

Americans' approval of labor unions rises as approval of big business falls

Recent survey data finds that unions are getting ever-more popular among Americans, though fewer than 10% of American workers are currently represented by a union. 

Workplace/Jobsby Mitchell Hartman
Download
Some 70% of Americans approve of unions, according to Gallup polling.
Some 70% of Americans approve of unions, according to Gallup polling.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Labor unions are in the news a lot these days, with high-visibility organizing drives at some of America’s biggest companies: Starbucks, Amazon, major fast-food chains, tech and gaming firms, foreign-owned automakers, public radio stations — and the list goes on.

Recent survey data finds that unions are getting ever-more popular among Americans, even as fewer than 10% of American workers are currently represented by a union.

Gallup has been tracking Americans’ attitudes toward organized labor since the 1930s, according to director of U.S. social research Lydia Saad.

Back then, “there was high public approval — over 70%,” she said. Approval started falling in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

“[During] times of economic malaise, unions aren’t quite as popular. Record downturn in 2009 with the recession and the bailout of the Big 3 auto companies,” Saad said.

But since then, “it’s been on a long slow climb back to near record-high levels.” Seventy percent of Americans now approve of unions.

Meanwhile, “Americans favor labor unions now over big business more than ever,” according to a new public opinion analysis by labor economist Aaron Sojourner at the Upjohn Institute.

Just how much? It’s about a 15-point difference.

The favorability gap started widening after 2012, with the rise of Occupy Wall Street, Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and the stresses workers faced during the pandemic.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All