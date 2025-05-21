From teachers to hairstylists, how are different professions faring with AI at work?

There’s a lot of data collection going on these days in the name of figuring out where the labor force is at with the adoption of artificial intelligence at work. And based on current survey results, it’s all over the map. Somewhere between 20% and 40% of workers use AI, and between 5% and 40% of firms have adopted AI into the workplace.

Those ranges are obviously huge, at least in part because the way that some industries use it is wildly different from how other areas of the workforce do.

So what better way to get a sense of where things are at than just asking some workers directly?

Marin Cogan, a freelance reporter, did just that for Bloomberg Businessweek. She joined "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to talk about what she heard from workers during this ongoing AI boom.