Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
May 21, 2025

After a major life change, this 42-year-old bought her first home

Tiffany DeCola in Burmingham, AL talks about buying her first home after a recent divorce.

Adventures in Housingby Sofia Terenzio
Download
Tiffany DeCola in Birmingham, AL just purchased her first home at the age of 42.
Tiffany DeCola in Birmingham, AL just purchased her first home at the age of 42.
Photo courtesy DeCola

Despite high mortgage rates, Tiffany DeCola from Birmingham, Alabama, started looking for a home to buy in March after a divorce. By the end of April, she had already purchased one.

“We’re in a very interesting time in general, and so interest rates are higher than what I would have like for them to have been,” said DeCola. “Hopefully when they fall, I can immediately refinance to get a better rate.”

To hear more of DeCola’s story, use the audio player above.

Tell us your adventures in housing:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All