After a major life change, this 42-year-old bought her first home

Despite high mortgage rates, Tiffany DeCola from Birmingham, Alabama, started looking for a home to buy in March after a divorce. By the end of April, she had already purchased one.

“We’re in a very interesting time in general, and so interest rates are higher than what I would have like for them to have been,” said DeCola. “Hopefully when they fall, I can immediately refinance to get a better rate.”

