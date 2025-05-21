May 21, 2025
After a major life change, this 42-year-old bought her first home
Tiffany DeCola in Burmingham, AL talks about buying her first home after a recent divorce.
Despite high mortgage rates, Tiffany DeCola from Birmingham, Alabama, started looking for a home to buy in March after a divorce. By the end of April, she had already purchased one.
“We’re in a very interesting time in general, and so interest rates are higher than what I would have like for them to have been,” said DeCola. “Hopefully when they fall, I can immediately refinance to get a better rate.”
