Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
May 14, 2025

Home price may be king, but location still matters for this first-time homeowner

“Even though I only live, like, 35 minutes away from the city, or 45 minutes by metro, it’s just a little inconvenient for people,” said William Craver in Herndon, Virginia.

Adventures in Housingby Sarah Leeson
Download
William Craver, a first-time homeowner in Herndon, VA, loves having space for his hobby. However, having more space means being further from town, and that distance has its own challenges.
William Craver, a first-time homeowner in Herndon, VA, loves having space for his hobby. However, having more space means being further from town, and that distance has its own challenges.
Photo credit William Craver

The median U.S. home price in the first quarter of 2025 was $416,900. It's actually a 1% decrease from the quarter before, but it still represents a 27% increase from just five years ago at the start of the pandemic.

So it's no wonder that 62% of first-time homebuyers name affordability as their top concern when buying a new house. At the same time though, price point is far from the only criteria to consider. For instance, does the phrase, "location, location, location," ring a bell?

William Craver bought his first home in 2022 in Herndon, Virginia, and he loves using his garage space for building projects, a luxury he might not have if he lived closer to D.C. proper. However, living further from town and his group of friends creates its own challenges.

“I’m a little frustrated with myself that I made this decision to live somewhat financially intelligently, but maybe socially unintelligently,” said Craver.

To hear more of Craver’s story, use the audio player above.

Tell us your adventures in housing:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All