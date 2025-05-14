Home price may be king, but location still matters for this first-time homeowner

The median U.S. home price in the first quarter of 2025 was $416,900. It's actually a 1% decrease from the quarter before, but it still represents a 27% increase from just five years ago at the start of the pandemic.

So it's no wonder that 62% of first-time homebuyers name affordability as their top concern when buying a new house. At the same time though, price point is far from the only criteria to consider. For instance, does the phrase, "location, location, location," ring a bell?

William Craver bought his first home in 2022 in Herndon, Virginia, and he loves using his garage space for building projects, a luxury he might not have if he lived closer to D.C. proper. However, living further from town and his group of friends creates its own challenges.

“I’m a little frustrated with myself that I made this decision to live somewhat financially intelligently, but maybe socially unintelligently,” said Craver.

