What does "rebalancing" the global economy mean?

Last week in remarks to the Institute of International Finance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a rebalancing of the global economy.

“Nowhere is the imbalance I mentioned earlier more obvious than in the world of trade,” said Bessent in his speech. “That’s why the United States is taking action now to rebalance global commerce.”

But what does rebalancing look like, and is it something U.S. trade policy can achieve? “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute of International Economics, about this call to change the global economic order.

