A backpacker's path to success

Life is always a combination of work and play. Tasman Alexander, a 24-year-old from Portland, Oregon, prefers to play.

A cross-country biker, backpacker and photographer, Alexander saves up money and lives cheaply during shoots to save up for his real passion: the great outdoors.

“When you start out on the Pacific Crest Trail or the Appalachian Trail, you've got 2,000 or more miles ahead of you,” Alexander said. “And that seems daunting, but the trail is right below your feet, and if you follow it, you know that you'll get there.”

