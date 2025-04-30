Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Apr 30, 2025

A backpacker's path to success

For Tasman Alexander, life on the trail is the adventure he’s always working toward.

My Economyby Nicholas Guiang
Along with completing the Pacific Crest Trail, Tasman Alexander has done multiple cross-country bike rides and the Appalachian Trail.
Courtesy Tasman Alexander

Life is always a combination of work and play. Tasman Alexander, a 24-year-old from Portland, Oregon, prefers to play.

A cross-country biker, backpacker and photographer, Alexander saves up money and lives cheaply during shoots to save up for his real passion: the great outdoors.

“When you start out on the Pacific Crest Trail or the Appalachian Trail, you've got 2,000 or more miles ahead of you,” Alexander said. “And that seems daunting, but the trail is right below your feet, and if you follow it, you know that you'll get there.”

To listen to Alexander’s full story, use the audio player above.

