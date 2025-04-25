The Trump administration wants more autonomous vehicles on the road. Americans aren't so sure.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported earnings on Thursday. One of the things that came up on the call was a bit of news about another businesses Alphabet owns: Waymo. It’s now doing about 250,000 paid robo-taxi rides every week.

Autonomous vehicles are more and more of a presence on American streets and roads, and the Trump administration is trying to make sure there will be even more.

On Thursday, the Department of Transportation rolled out its new Automated Vehicle framework, with the goal of making it easier and faster for companies to get AVs on the roads.

“This is no longer science fiction. You now have autonomous vehicles that have driven more than 100 million miles autonomously on public roads,” said Jeff Farah, CEO of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association.

He said 25 states, representing more than half the U.S. population, have AV regulations on the books.

“But what's been lacking is a federal policy framework that clarifies the rules of the road,” he said.

One of the Department of Transportation’s changes in the new framework would expand a program that allowed imported AVs used for research and testing to be exempt from some safety rules. Now, American-made AVs will get that perk as well.

“We're in an environment now where the focus on autonomous vehicles is looking to be focused much more around U.S. companies based on some of the tariff dialogue that's happening in the market,” said Melissa Otto with S&P Global.

But even if government and industry are ready to speed up adoption, most people still aren’t quite there yet.

“Only 13% of Americans are saying that they would trust a fully self-driving vehicle to ride in one,” said Greg Brannon, director of Automotive Research for AAA. “It's not an overall mistrust of the technology. We have hypothesized that it's primarily around the fear of letting go.”

Almost two-thirds of U.S. drivers are still afraid of AVs, he said.