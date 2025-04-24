At 27, she helped her mother's dream of homeownership come true

Last year, 17% of homebuyers purchased a home for multigenerational living, making it the highest share recorded since the National Association of Realtors started collecting this data.

There are a lot of reasons buyers might purchase a home with extra space for family, such as caring for aging parents or kids that move back in after college. But for Savannah Melendez, 27, buying a home for herself and her mother in Anchorage, Alaska, was born out of necessity.

After a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and a partial pelvic reconstruction in 2023, walking became a challenge for Estela Melendez, Savannah’s mother — let alone getting up the three flights of stairs to their apartment.

“The home purchase felt so unobtainable at that point for a 20-something-year-old,” Melendez said. “But I really wanted to intervene and make sure that my mom was taken care of the way that she had taken care of so many people her entire life.”

