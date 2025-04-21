Marketplace®

Apr 21, 2025

To improve their home loan prospects, a Delaware couple bumped up their wedding date

“My mortgage loan guy said the VA would have denied us getting the amount of the loan that we wanted without my wife's income in part as well,” said Eric Reineman. Two weeks later, they tied the knot.

Adventures in Housingby Sarah Leeson
In order to get a better home loan, Eric Reineman tied the knot a little more quickly than he was planning.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

According to data from the National Association of Realtors, the share of recent homebuyers who are married is up to 62%. And that makes sense given that when it comes to affording a home, two incomes are better than one.

Eric Reineman, a former servicemember and new homeowner in Middletown, Delaware, knows this personally. In the process of house hunting with his fiance, it was suggested to them that the loan they’d be eligible for from Veteran Affairs would be stronger if they were already married.

“We were planning on doing a whole wedding a year from now, but we were like, ‘OK,’ and it took us two weeks of planning,” Reineman said. “It was actually done in my parents’ living room, and then a week later, we signed the paperwork for the house.”

Use the player above to hear more of Reineman’s story.

