Economic PulseUnlocking The GatesAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!

Homebuilders are feeling pessimistic about future sales

Justin Ho Feb 20, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Rising material costs resulting from tariffs and a shortage of construction workers will likely add to homebuilding costs. Eamon Queeney for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Homebuilders are feeling pessimistic about future sales

Justin Ho Feb 20, 2025
Heard on:
Rising material costs resulting from tariffs and a shortage of construction workers will likely add to homebuilding costs. Eamon Queeney for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

On Friday, the National Association of Realtors will give an update on existing home sales. But we also got some news about the market for new homes: A survey from the National Association of Home Builders found that contractors’ expectations for future sales volume fell to their lowest level in more than a year.

That’s largely thanks to uncertainty about tariffs and their potential impact on materials costs.

Homebuilders rely on imported goods to make homes, including lumber, metals and appliances.

“And if their costs go up, that will translate into prices probably being higher than they would otherwise,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics.

Higher input costs could discourage new construction, which has been adding much-needed supply to a tight housing market.

“Would-be homeowners have faced a lot of hurdles for several years,” Vanden Houten said. “And a lack of new supply would only make those hurdles higher.”

Another factor that could affect supply is the availability of workers. If the Trump administration continues to crack down on immigration, “that could be another obstacle for homebuilders, who may wish to expand supply, but not be able to have the workers to do so,” said Charlie Dougherty, senior economist at Wells Fargo.

As a result, Dougherty said that home affordability probably won’t improve much over the coming year.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:46 AM PST
8:26
3:18 AM PST
9:43
4:19 PM PST
13:15
3:52 PM PST
27:22
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
NAACP calls for consumers to leverage their purchasing power as some companies pull back from DEI policies
NAACP calls for consumers to leverage their purchasing power as some companies pull back from DEI policies
How excess deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Social Security
COVID-19
How excess deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Social Security
When venture capital collides with the nation's capital
Marketplace Tech
When venture capital collides with the nation's capital
This program helped Afghan women learn to drive. Then Trump cut refugee resettlement.
This program helped Afghan women learn to drive. Then Trump cut refugee resettlement.