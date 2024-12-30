Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Time is running out to make a tax-deductible investment in Marketplace... 😱⌚📈 Give Now!

Pending home sales increase as inventory loosens

Elizabeth Trovall Dec 30, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
There's been an uptick in sales and inventory — a sign 2025 may be a good time to buy. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Pending home sales increase as inventory loosens

Elizabeth Trovall Dec 30, 2024
Heard on:
There's been an uptick in sales and inventory — a sign 2025 may be a good time to buy. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Pending home sales grew for a fourth straight month, up 2.2% in November, according to an index by the National Association of Realtors. At the same time, consumers are adjusting to mortgage rates and there have been gains in housing inventory — buyers are finally feeling some relief.

The housing market in Orlando, Florida is finally balancing out, said Rose Kemp, president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association.

And for buyers? “For the first time in several years, there are options,” she said.

While before you might have had to pick between one or two homes in a zip code, Kemp said, now things are different.

“You actually can probably go out and see, you know, five homes, let’s say, that have the potential for you,” she said.

Kent Redding, president of the Austin Board of Realtors, said there’s also been an uptick in inventory and he thinks 2025 will be a good time to buy. 

“Houses are selling, new houses are going on the market, and we’re not seeing wild swings,” he said. “That’s a healthy market to be in.”

​Though active listings are at the highest level since 2020, according to new analysis by Redfin, it’s not all good news.

Redfin economist Sheharyar Bokhari said that’s because many listings are “stale inventory,” meaning a home that has sat on the market for at least 60 days.

​He thinks houses are just sitting there largely because they’re priced too high, while buyers also factor in other costs, like interest rates and insurance.

“People are just looking for affordability,” he said.

​And economist Lawrence Yun with the National Association of Realtors said if you look at the market before 2020, “we are beginning to see more choices, but compared to pre-COVID, right before COVID arrived, say 2019 or 2018, we are still short by about 30% fewer homes on the market.”

​He said while inventories are trending the right direction, some homeowners locked into 3% or 4% interest rates are still staying put. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:21 PM PST
27:51
6:57 AM PST
8:39
3:06 AM PST
6:25
Dec 24, 2024
25:37
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
It's officially retail returns season
It's officially retail returns season
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition