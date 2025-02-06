Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Take two minutes to invest in the future of public media by starting a recurring gift to Marketplace. 🎁 🔁 Donate Today!
Trump's Second Term

Protesters rally in support of USAID as Trump administration shuts it down

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Feb 6, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Supporters of the U.S. Agency for International Development at a rally on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Trump's Second Term

Protesters rally in support of USAID as Trump administration shuts it down

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Feb 6, 2025
Heard on:
Supporters of the U.S. Agency for International Development at a rally on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

As of Friday, the second Trump administration is putting almost all employees of the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, on leave. Opponents of the move held a rally on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

There, USAID supporters at the rally held signs, saying things like “USAID Saves Lives” and “Save USAID.” They chanted, heard speeches from members of Congress and worried about USAID’s unfinished work. 

The skeleton crew left at USAID isn’t funding even the humanitarian aid Secretary of State Marco Rubio exempted from the Trump administration’s freeze, according to Atul Gawande, USAID Assistant Administrator for Global Health in the Biden administration. 

Gawande only knows of one aid project that’s actually been funded — to help stem an Ebola outbreak in Uganda. But he said staff on the ground aren’t allowed to talk to the World Health Organization, which is coordinating the effort.

“And that is preventing a full response to an Ebola outbreak that has now exposed more than 250 people in Uganda,” Gawande said.

It’s not just Ebola. “We have dengue fever happening, we have mpox happening,” said Stéphie-Anne Dulièpre, a contract worker at USAID who was furloughed about 10 days ago. “We are in a slurry of multi-infectious disease outbreaks around our globe.”

The big concern is that people who aren’t getting treatment for those diseases, per Angie Garvey, another USAID contractor who was also let go last week.

“People are going to die — people are already dying,” she said. “Lifesaving work is done at USAID.”

Garvey added that COVID-19 taught us that diseases don’t respect borders. The State Department did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Trump's Second Term
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:11 AM PST
7:24
3:05 AM PST
10:22
6:47 PM PST
11:33
Feb 5, 2025
29:45
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?
Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?
How Congress — and not the president — controls how taxpayer money is spent
National Debt
How Congress — and not the president — controls how taxpayer money is spent
"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief
"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena
Los Angeles Wildfires
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena