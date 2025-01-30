Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Trump's Second Term

Many global NGO programs in limbo during Trump’s foreign aid freeze

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Jan 30, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Programs that provide tuberculosis vaccines are among the initiatives that have been halted during the Trump administration's freeze on foreign aid. Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP via Getty Images
Trump's Second Term

Many global NGO programs in limbo during Trump’s foreign aid freeze

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Jan 30, 2025
Heard on:
Programs that provide tuberculosis vaccines are among the initiatives that have been halted during the Trump administration's freeze on foreign aid. Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

The Trump administration may have rescinded an order freezing federal grants, but it appears the State Department’s suspension of foreign aid is still in effect. Most of the aid was put on pause for a 90-day review. In the meantime, aid groups say lives could be on the line.

The State Department did make some exceptions to its freeze on foreign aid. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a waiver allowing deliveries of things like life-saving medicine, food and shelter. But most U.S. foreign aid is still suspended, according to Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International.

He’s worried that people will die because vital health programs are on hold. “Battling TB, all sorts of global health activities — safe motherhood activities, safe childbirth are also still suspended,” he said.

There’s a lot of confusion over what programs are covered by Secretary Rubio’s waiver and can restart.

The nonprofit Church World Service supports tens of thousands of refugees in Africa. George Devendorf, its senior director of external relations, said they get more than half of their total funding from the federal government.

And right now, “the only thing that we are truly confident in is that we have been instructed to stop work on our U.S.-government funded programs,” Devendorf said.

He said that he understands the need for periodic reviews of foreign aid. But with the funding cut off during the review process, “it remains to be seen how intensive reviews will be done of programs that — by the time the reviewer arrives — may have frankly already disbanded.”

Devendorf added that his organization now has to decide how and whether it can maintain local staffers on the ground in Africa.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Trump's Second Term
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:48 AM PST
7:42
3:10 AM PST
11:06
4:30 PM PST
12:00
3:38 PM PST
26:59
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
In Tennessee county, an aging population means business opportunity
The Age of Work
In Tennessee county, an aging population means business opportunity
More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year
More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year
From Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?
Make Me Smart
From Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?
LA blazes cause rents to soar
Los Angeles Wildfires
LA blazes cause rents to soar