Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
No matter the season, there's always a reason to support Marketplace. 💙 Give Now 🎁

Quantum leap? This computing system could advance in 2025.

Meghan McCarty Carino Dec 25, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A model of a quantum computer in Japan. Some say quantum computing could help solve some of the world’s most difficult problems. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Quantum leap? This computing system could advance in 2025.

Meghan McCarty Carino Dec 25, 2024
Heard on:
A model of a quantum computer in Japan. Some say quantum computing could help solve some of the world’s most difficult problems. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The next big thing in tech is likely to be the current big thing in tech: artificial intelligence. But other technologies are also making gains. One that could become more prominent in the coming year is quantum computing.

It’s pretty hard to explain quantum computing with brevity, but here goes. “Instead of bits — which are ones and zeros — a quantum computer also uses ones and zeros, but they can flip and be either a one or a zero at the same time,” said futurist Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute.

Webb said that allows quantum computers to solve supercomplex equations that would take a regular computer septillions of years (septillion being a number with 24 zeros).

“It’s kind of been the holy grail of the computing world,” Webb said. “The problem is that these qubits are super-, superfragile.”

Even slight mechanical vibrations cause qubits, or quantum bits, to make computation errors. But recently, advances in error correction have brought accurate quantum computing closer to reality — like a new processor Google unveiled this month called Willow.

The announcement has spurred a rush of excitement in the financial markets, according to Dan Ives, a tech industry analyst at Wedbush Securities.

“Because I think investors have realized, with AI, ultimately what could happen,” he said, “and everyone’s trying to find the next, call it ‘mini-Nvidia.'”

Nvidia is the AI boom’s leading chipmaker and has generated gargantuan returns for investors.

Both technologies promise to help solve some of the world’s most difficult problems by, for instance, accelerating drug development, bioengineering and climate change solutions.

But unlike AI, regular people aren’t likely to see the effects of quantum computing in their lives immediately, per Daniel Newman, CEO of Futurum Group.

“I think we’re talking, you know, five years at the earliest. Ten years is probably a more realistic time horizon,” he said.

On the time scale of septillions of years, though, that’s right around the corner.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:51 AM PST
7:24
3:09 AM PST
12:23
Dec 24, 2024
28:57
Dec 24, 2024
25:37
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
How Trump's immigration policies could affect the economy in the year ahead
Marketplace Morning Report
How Trump's immigration policies could affect the economy in the year ahead
Christmas tree farmers in North Carolina struggle through a challenging season
Christmas tree farmers in North Carolina struggle through a challenging season
For millennia, the Arctic absorbed more carbon than it emitted. That's changed.
A Warmer World
For millennia, the Arctic absorbed more carbon than it emitted. That's changed.
A farewell to copyright protection for Hemingway, Hammett — and Popeye
A farewell to copyright protection for Hemingway, Hammett — and Popeye