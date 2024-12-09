Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

The advertising world is changing fast — mergers can help firms stay ahead of the curve

Elizabeth Trovall Dec 9, 2024
The rise of AI and social media have disrupted the advertising industry. Omnicom hopes its merger with IPG will keep the company ahead of the curve. Noam Galai/Getty Images

The rise of AI and social media have disrupted the advertising industry. Omnicom hopes its merger with IPG will keep the company ahead of the curve. Noam Galai/Getty Images
It was a splashy Monday for the world of advertising: Omnicom announced it would be acquiring its rival Interpublic Group. The merger would create the largest ad firm in the world. In its press release, Omnicom said that through the merger they would be well positioned to grow under the “new era of marketing.” So what era is marketing in, exactly?

After 25 years in advertising, Northeastern University professor Koen Pauwels said the constant change keeps him young.

“Every year we have new technology. We have new platforms that consumers engage with,” he said.

New platforms that connect people and products, said analyst Jeremy Goldman with Emarketer.

“You see the search industry, let’s just say it’s not quite moving away from Google, but the way in which people discover products has changed in a number of different ways, including social search, AI-based search,” he said.

So, staying ahead of the curve is vital. And that can be an advantage of being a mega firm like Omnicom,  said Jon Sharpton with Mintel consulting.

“Often, those companies have an opportunity to sort of adopt and trial new technology that maybe smaller firms don’t have the ability to,” he said.

Whether people work at large or small agencies, it’s important this labor force keeps learning, said, Vann Graves, executive director of Virginia Commonwealth University’s advertising program.

“You can’t as an individual stagnate, and so whether it’s upskilling or re-skilling in times of change like this, you have to work on you,” he said.

But he said things like AI and social media are just tools — there’s still nothing quite like that creative spark that happens human to human. 

