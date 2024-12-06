You know those posters that often hang up in doctor’s offices? Sometimes they display pictures of the human spine; other times they show human anatomy to point out a particular ailment. Well, there’s a person behind that illustration … and a career.

Vinald Francis discovered his career of choice at a high school assembly. “It was like the angels started singing and I had found the perfect combination of my two favorite subjects,” he said.

He was set on pursuing a career in the field of medical illustration. A lover of both art and science, Francis was thrilled to follow a path that combined two seemingly opposing fields.

It wasn’t easy though. Francis would face a grueling college schedule that combined both art and medical school courses.

“So most people kind of just — they’re in it, they’re dedicated, they smell like formaldehyde for like a portion of your college career and just accept that and keep it moving,” he said.

After graduating, Francis was up against a difficult career landscape in a niche field. It would take a lot of time, energy and networking to eventually break into the field. To learn more about the life of a medical illustrator, click the audio player above.