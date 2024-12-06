The perfect career for this art and science lover? A medical illustrator
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The perfect career for this art and science lover? A medical illustrator
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
You know those posters that often hang up in doctor’s offices? Sometimes they display pictures of the human spine; other times they show human anatomy to point out a particular ailment. Well, there’s a person behind that illustration … and a career.
Vinald Francis discovered his career of choice at a high school assembly. “It was like the angels started singing and I had found the perfect combination of my two favorite subjects,” he said.
He was set on pursuing a career in the field of medical illustration. A lover of both art and science, Francis was thrilled to follow a path that combined two seemingly opposing fields.
It wasn’t easy though. Francis would face a grueling college schedule that combined both art and medical school courses.
“So most people kind of just — they’re in it, they’re dedicated, they smell like formaldehyde for like a portion of your college career and just accept that and keep it moving,” he said.
After graduating, Francis was up against a difficult career landscape in a niche field. It would take a lot of time, energy and networking to eventually break into the field. To learn more about the life of a medical illustrator, click the audio player above.
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.