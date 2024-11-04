Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Surveying the beaches where Navy Seals train

Kai Ryssdal and Sophia Paliza-Carre Nov 4, 2024
Kai Ryssdal, right, speaks with Jason Golumbfskie-Jones of the U.S. Navy at the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, where Navy Seals train. Sophia Paliza-Carre/Marketplace

For the last 25 years, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography has been mapping the coastline from the U.S.-Mexico border to Oceanside, California, as a way of measuring the impact of climate change and sea-level rise. 

This research is part of how Scripps provides coastal-flooding warnings for a Navy base right on the San Diego waterfront — the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. That work includes surveying the beaches with lidar, a remote-sensing technology that uses laser pulses to make three-dimensional maps that measure things like sand and seaweed on the beach.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal rides along with two researchers from Scripps on their monthly truck survey of the beach, which is used by the Navy Seals for training. They discuss how Scripps builds climate prediction models, which warn of extreme events like coastal flooding.

This reporting is part of the latest season of Marketplace’s climate solutions podcast, “How We Survive,” hosted by Kai, a Navy veteran. The series looks at the role the U.S. military plays in creating our climate future. 

Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

