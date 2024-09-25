This produce clerk finds groceries and gratitude at work

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Natalie Adams is a produce clerk at Sno Isle Food Co-Op, a natural foods grocery store in Everett, Washington.

Before working at Sno Isle, Adams had worked in kitchen restaurants. The work was stressful, she said. “I would come home at 11 p.m. smelling like a bunch of dirty dishes.”

For a change of pace, she decided to apply to Sno Isle.

“My first day on the job was a bit of a culture shock. My manager made sure I took my breaks,” said Adams. “I had never worked in an environment where it was important to anyone that people were taking breaks.”

In addition to getting mid-shift breaks, Adams also no longer has to work long and late nights; these days, she doesn’t work past 3 p.m.

From customer interactions to handling produce, Adams derives a lot of enjoyment from her job. “Personally, I am grateful for the fact that what my labor does is feed people. It’s absolutely gratifying.”

To hear the rest of her story, click the player head above.

