The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is spread out throughout the city, even if the main primetime events are at the United Center near downtown. That means a lot of local restaurants were hoping for a boost. Not so much, as it turns out.

Wishbone, a restaurant serving Southern cuisine in the downtown Chicago area, should be packed for lunch.

“We’re dead,” said owner Joel Nickson. He’s had the place for 35 years and relies on area office workers for business.

“With the office people, you know, I guess they were worried about protests and things like that,” he said — referring to protests over the war in Gaza, though they’ve been limited so far.

On the same block as Wishbone, Saigon Sisters restaurant is also nearly empty, which worries owner Mary Aregoni.

“I think people are just scared all over,” she said. “You know, if you drive down Michigan Avenue, there’s fences, all the big streets are blocked where the people are staying at the Park Hyatt and all that.”

She’s gotten some catering business from the DNC, but it won’t be the shot in the arm she had hoped for. That’s discouraging news for similar businesses.

“We have some — particularly retail trade and restaurants, so on, are down, and that they have not really come back,” said John McDonald, emeritus professor of economics at the University of Illinois.

McDonald has tracked Chicago’s economy for decades and said there is a key city strength which can reverse that trend: “The city has this real ability to attract immigrants, and those people have saved neighborhoods in Chicago.”

That’s because immigrants generate jobs and businesses. McDonald added that more immigrants should be encouraged to come here.