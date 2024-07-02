A former file clerk remembers the camaraderie at her first job

My Analog Life looks back at how technology has changed the way we work.

Lisa Cintron, a retired digital marketing professional and small business owner in Clearwater, Florida, remembers her first job, working as a file clerk in the corporate office of a health spa chain, fondly.

“It was a lot of fun,” she said. As one of five teenage girls on the file clerk team, Cintron said her days of filing stacks of customer documents were filled with chit-chat and music reverberating from a boombox in the back. “We always had the music on,” she said. “Led Zeppelin, Rush, even Ozzy Osbourne.” But the job also came with hazards (papercuts) and the tedium of a repetitive job.

Use the audio player above to hear Cintron’s story.

