Decoding DemocracyMy Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
My Analog Life

A former file clerk remembers the camaraderie at her first job

Maria Hollenhorst Jul 2, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A photo of Lisa Cintron’s office where she worked as a file clerk, circa 1980-1981. Courtesy Cintron
My Analog Life

A former file clerk remembers the camaraderie at her first job

Maria Hollenhorst Jul 2, 2024
Heard on:
A photo of Lisa Cintron’s office where she worked as a file clerk, circa 1980-1981. Courtesy Cintron
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Analog Life looks back at how technology has changed the way we work. 

Lisa Cintron, a retired digital marketing professional and small business owner in Clearwater, Florida, remembers her first job, working as a file clerk in the corporate office of a health spa chain, fondly. 

“It was a lot of fun,” she said. As one of five teenage girls on the file clerk team, Cintron said her days of filing stacks of customer documents were filled with chit-chat and music reverberating from a boombox in the back. “We always had the music on,” she said. “Led Zeppelin, Rush, even Ozzy Osbourne.” But the job also came with hazards (papercuts) and the tedium of a repetitive job. 

Use the audio player above to hear Cintron’s story.

Write to us using the form below and your story may be featured in a future edition of “My Analog Life.”

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Analog Life
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:59 PM PDT
27:08
2:48 PM PDT
1:05
7:06 AM PDT
8:04
3:06 AM PDT
12:39
Jul 1, 2024
28:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
Jun 26, 2024
10:43
Lumber is cheap, but building or renovating a home isn’t
Lumber is cheap, but building or renovating a home isn’t
Amid DOJ fraud suit, Boeing is set to buy back Spirit Aerosystems
Amid DOJ fraud suit, Boeing is set to buy back Spirit Aerosystems
How the Dawes Act cratered Native American wealth for generations
How the Dawes Act cratered Native American wealth for generations
Interest — and investment — are surging for Major League Soccer
Interest — and investment — are surging for Major League Soccer