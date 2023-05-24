Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Our May fundraiser ends Friday. We’re 50% to our critical $350k goal. Help us get there! Donate

Sausage-makers, breadwinners?

Stephanie Hughes May 24, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Enrollment in 2-year culinary programs jumped nearly 10% in a year, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Getty Images

Sausage-makers, breadwinners?

Stephanie Hughes May 24, 2023
Heard on:
Enrollment in 2-year culinary programs jumped nearly 10% in a year, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

More college students are choosing to study how to sauté.

A new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center finds that community college enrollment grew by 0.5% this spring from last year. One particular area of study saw a big increase: the culinary arts. Enrollment in 2-year programs was up nearly 10% from last spring.

One of the things you’ll learn in a culinary program is how sausage is made, and not in the metaphorical sense.

“You turn the crank, and it pulls that plunger up from the top,” said Joshua Wickham at Columbus State Community College in Ohio as he demonstrated the process.

Sausage-making is part of the school’s culinary arts program, which Wickham helps direct. He said the field is growing in popularity partly because being a chef is now glorified on television and social media in a way it didn’t used to be. 

“We’re no longer the dregs of society, we are now artisan laborers, right — we are appreciated now for our craft,” he said.

About half of all chefs and head cooks go to college to learn that craft, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bill Lawhorn is with the agency and said there’s increasing demand for people to fill those roles.

“There’s a huge number of establishments that are full service that need that chef or head cook,” he said.

It’s not just restaurants hiring — elder care facilities and hospitals are also looking to serve an aging population with a taste for artisanal sausage.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:28 AM PDT
8:52
2:40 AM PDT
8:43
7:42 AM PDT
1:50
5:08 PM PDT
32:07
4:23 PM PDT
27:48
May 19, 2023
14:41
May 18, 2023
52:42
Consumers say they're doing fine, but the economy as a whole isn't. Why?
Consumers say they're doing fine, but the economy as a whole isn't. Why?
The Colorado River water rights deal is a stopgap. What's next?
A Warmer World
The Colorado River water rights deal is a stopgap. What's next?
How AI is helping people speak
Marketplace Tech
How AI is helping people speak
Admit it — you miss socializing at the office
Admit it — you miss socializing at the office

The clock is ticking 🕐🕑🕒 

Our May fundraiser ends at midnight on Friday. We need your help to stay on track! 

Donate Now