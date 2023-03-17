What can the beer market tell us about the economy?

In February, the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s beer purchasers’ index showed an increase in total beer sales year over year. Segments like sub-premium beers — think Keystone and Pabst Blue Ribbon — as well as seltzers saw upticks. Meanwhile, the craft segment suffered the largest decline across the board.

“Craft beer on a whole we’ve seen an 8% decrease [in sales]. But we’ve seen actually a 7% increase in import and domestic, so a lot of price-conscious shoppers are out there,” said Jason Perkins, owner of Perk’s Beer and Beverage in Scarborough, Maine.

Since opening four years ago, Perkins has noticed that beer-only drinkers are more willing to broaden their horizons.

“Fifteen years ago, or even probably less than that, it’s if you’re a beer drinker, you’re a beer drinker,” Perkins said. “And that doesn’t really exist anymore. With the younger people coming through now, where it’s, you know, a typical night could be a beer, seltzer and a cocktail or a beer, seltzer and a glass of wine.”

