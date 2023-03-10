Biden’s budget and GOP response offer up a sneak preview of next year’s campaign issues
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Biden’s budget and GOP response offer up a sneak preview of next year’s campaign issues
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
President Joe Biden rolled out his budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. It is a wish list of administration priorities on health care, taxes, child care and more — but it’s also a bit of a preview of the 2024 race.
“They’re setting up the areas that there’s going to be a fight,” said Kathleen Searles, who teaches political communication at Louisiana State University.
“So what I imagine is if I’m a strategist, and in thinking about Biden’s reelection, then I know that this debt ceiling fight is looming is coming,” she said.
Even if Congress raises the debt limit, the fight over deficits will carry into 2024, said Michael Franz, co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project.
“And so Democrats are going to be pushing for higher taxes on corporations, on the wealthy, and in addition to investments for the middle class, and Republicans are going to be about reducing the size of government lowering taxes and reducing spending,” Franz said.
The narratives about the budget are probably going to sound a lot like sneak previews of next year’s campaign ads.
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.