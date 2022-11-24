How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
My Economy

“Newsflash: Not all horses have perfect hair” 

Maria Hollenhorst Nov 24, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
As a little girl, Chanel Rhodes never saw people like her riding horses. Now she’s an equestrian entrepreneur. Courtesy Chanel Rhodes/Andrew Garces
My Economy

“Newsflash: Not all horses have perfect hair” 

Maria Hollenhorst Nov 24, 2022
Heard on:
As a little girl, Chanel Rhodes never saw people like her riding horses. Now she’s an equestrian entrepreneur. Courtesy Chanel Rhodes/Andrew Garces
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Growing up in Southern California, Chanel Rhodes loved horses but saw few people like her riding them. “I asked my mother, ‘Do Black people ride horses?’ because I didn’t know,” she said. Her mother told her, “You can do whatever you want to do.”

Rhodes worked at a stable to pay for riding lessons. Today, she owns a paint horse named Lady and competes in various riding events. 

Her journey to equestrian entrepreneurship began in 2019. “I wanted to contribute something creative to Black History Month,” she said. “So I decided to make a prototype wig for my horse.”

Using synthetic hair from a beauty supply store, she designed a wig for Lady and called it, “Afrocentric Pony.”

Chanel Rhodes riding Lady while wearing colorful hair extensions.
Chanel Rhodes riding Lady while wearing colorful hair extensions. (Courtesy Chanel Rhodes)

After documenting the project on Instagram, Rhodes began receiving media attention. “My friends from Young Black Equestrians were like, ‘You should really make this into a business,’” she said. 

A number of companies make mane and tail extensions for horses ranging in price from under $50 to several hundred dollars. “Newsflash: not all horses have perfect hair,” said Rhodes. Tail extensions not only matter for aesthetics but also help horses swat flies away.

Rhodes wanted to design a product that would be relatively affordable, easy to use, and available in a wide variety of colors. “I kid you not, I probably cranked out 40-50 some-odd prototypes,” she said. 

Chanel Rhodes and her horse, Lady, in an “Afrocentric Pony” wig in 2019
Chanel Rhodes and her horse, Lady, in an “Afrocentric Pony” wig in 2019. (Courtesy Chanel Rhodes/Andrew Garces)

Eventually, after teaching herself to use a sewing machine, she developed a line of hairpieces for horses ranging from $55 to $275. She named her company, “Mane Tresses.”

“I live in a small bed, one-bedroom apartment in Southern California and my horse is 30 miles away,” said Rhodes. “Getting there and having my prototype fail 40 to 50 times is pretty nerve-racking … but I had little girls looking at me.”

Rhodes said she received messages from parents on Facebook who said their little girls wanted to be like her. “When I was a kid, I didn’t even want to be like me,” she said. “It’s still not easy and I’m still at the beginning of my journey, and I’m still working on propelling myself forward and growing as a person, but I would never have imagined myself here.”

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PST
18:19
7:34 AM PST
8:59
Nov 23, 2022
1:50
4:37 AM PST
8:38
Nov 23, 2022
29:11
Nov 22, 2022
29:15
Nov 23, 2022
23:39
The economy's contradictory signals: more jobless claims, but more durable goods orders too
The economy's contradictory signals: more jobless claims, but more durable goods orders too
Protests again at world's largest iPhone factory
Marketplace Morning Report
Protests again at world's largest iPhone factory
Why this holiday shopping season could be more “normal”
Why this holiday shopping season could be more “normal”
AI used for hiring and recruitment can be biased. But that’s changing.
Marketplace Tech
AI used for hiring and recruitment can be biased. But that’s changing.