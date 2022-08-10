Netflix saw subscribers drop post-lockdown. But Disney+ might not face the same fate
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Netflix saw subscribers drop post-lockdown. But Disney+ might not face the same fate
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Like all streaming services, Disney+ saw strong growth during the pandemic but competitor Netflix reported losing subscribers last quarter. But Disney+ is cheaper than Netflix – an increasingly important distinction in the current economy, said research director Paul Erickson at Parks Associates.
And it also has a very different portfolio. Where Netflix has a little bit of everything for everyone, Disney focuses on a few very popular brands: animation, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“It does engender different styles of viewing, right? Like you have some dyed-in-the-wool Marvel fans that watch titles incessantly,” Erickson said.
Or, you know, kids who can’t “Let it Go” before they’ve seen “Frozen” a zillion times. That cuts down on subscriber churn – and so does the release schedule, said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.
“You know ‘Obi Wan’ comes at a different time, then ‘The Mandalorian’ comes at a different time, then ‘Boba Fett’ … every 10 weeks, there’s something,” said Pachter.
And by releasing episodes weekly instead of in one bingeable dump, Disney+ keeps subscribers on the hook.
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.