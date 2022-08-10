The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Netflix saw subscribers drop post-lockdown. But Disney+ might not face the same fate

Meghan McCarty Carino Aug 10, 2022
Could Disney+ run into the same issues as Netflix when it comes to losing subscribers? ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Could Disney+ run into the same issues as Netflix when it comes to losing subscribers? ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Like all streaming services, Disney+ saw strong growth during the pandemic but competitor Netflix reported losing subscribers last quarter. But Disney+ is cheaper than Netflix – an increasingly important distinction in the current economy, said research director Paul Erickson at Parks Associates. 

And it also has a very different portfolio. Where Netflix has a little bit of everything for everyone, Disney focuses on a few very popular brands: animation, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It does engender different styles of viewing, right? Like you have some dyed-in-the-wool Marvel fans that watch titles incessantly,” Erickson said.

Or, you know, kids who can’t “Let it Go” before they’ve seen “Frozen” a zillion times. That cuts down on subscriber churn – and so does the release schedule, said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

“You know ‘Obi Wan’ comes at a different time, then ‘The Mandalorian’ comes at a different time, then ‘Boba Fett’ … every 10 weeks, there’s something,” said Pachter.

And by releasing episodes weekly instead of in one bingeable dump, Disney+ keeps subscribers on the hook.

