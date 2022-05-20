Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Infant formula crisis teaches lesson about market concentration

Savannah Maher May 20, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
You’ll find market concentration everywhere, from crop seeds to airlines to, yes, baby formula. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Infant formula crisis teaches lesson about market concentration

Savannah Maher May 20, 2022
Heard on:
You’ll find market concentration everywhere, from crop seeds to airlines to, yes, baby formula. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

With infant formula in very short supply, many Americans have been getting a crash course in market concentration.

Just four companies make 90% of the formula sold in this country, which means that a recall and a plant closure at just one of those companies is having some pretty serious ripple effects. A similar lack of competition can be found in many sectors of the American economy.

When we talk about market concentration, we’re measuring the number of companies selling a product and each company’s share of the total market.

“So a market is considered highly concentrated if there are a small number of suppliers with relatively high shares,” said Leemore Dafny, a professor at Harvard Business School.

Concentration gives companies more power to control prices, Dafny said. Plus, “if one of those firms is taken out of business for any reason” — like a massive recall and a plant closure — no one’s waiting to pick up the slack.

“Which could lead to price hikes and shortages,” Dafny said. During the pandemic, we’ve seen this play out with meat and computer chips.

You’ll find market concentration everywhere, from seeds for growing crops, to cowboy boots, to airlines, said Brian Callaci, chief economist with the Open Market Institute.

“Anyone who’s over the age of 20 has seen the number of airlines decline and the experience of traveling deteriorate,” Callaci said.

How did we get here? “A merger policy that has been too lenient is one of the culprits,” said Eleanor Fox, who studies competition policy at the NYU School of Law.

For a few decades, the federal government has been pretty lax when two competing companies want to become one, she said. “Saying mergers are fine and efficient, and if there are four firms left in a market, or three firms left in a market, that’s fine for competition.”

The baby formula crisis should show us that that’s not always the case, Fox said.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:55 PM PDT
20:47
May 20, 2022
27:54
1:46 PM PDT
1:50
May 20, 2022
7:33
May 20, 2022
7:43
May 19, 2022
31:39
May 19, 2022
1:02
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"