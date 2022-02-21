Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How has your credit score affected you?

Daniel Shin Feb 21, 2022
Your credit score can determine whether you receive a credit card or a loan.

Your credit score — it’s a number calculated by an algorithm and based on your personal financial history. This simple number can have a lot of control over your life, your livelihood and how you make financial decisions. It can determine whether you can get a credit card, a loan or a mortgage.

Have you or a family member been directly impacted by your credit score? Were you ever denied a financial service because of your credit score? Do you believe it accurately reflects your ability to pay back your debts or loans? Do you wish you knew more about how your score is calculated? And you are OK with the current credit score system or do you think change is needed?

The producers at “Marketplace Tech” are working on a series exploring the credit score system and its algorithm, and they want to hear from you. You can email us at MPTech@marketplace.org or share your experience using the form below.

