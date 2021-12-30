Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

New California law seeks transparency for workplace quotas

Meghan McCarty Carino Dec 30, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A new California law will require greater transparency from big warehouse operators, like Amazon, on how they use technology to track productivity. Above, a woman works at an Amazon packing station in 2019. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

New California law seeks transparency for workplace quotas

Meghan McCarty Carino Dec 30, 2021
Heard on:
A new California law will require greater transparency from big warehouse operators, like Amazon, on how they use technology to track productivity. Above, a woman works at an Amazon packing station in 2019. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

A new law takes effect in California on Jan. 1 that could change how companies like Amazon use data to manage warehouse workers.

Companies like Amazon often use algorithms and tracking data to set productivity quotas, according to University of California, Riverside, professor Ellen Reese, who co-edited a book about Amazon.

“Many warehouse workers felt like they couldn’t work both efficiently and safely, like they can’t use the bathroom when they need to,” she said.

Amazon didn’t respond to a question about quotas.

The new California law will require more transparency from big warehouse operators about how they use technology to track productivity so that it doesn’t interfere with things like mandated breaks or safety.

“There’s so much opaqueness around algorithms, and as a worker, you don’t have a lot of insight into all of that,” said professor Lindsey Cameron, who studies the future of work at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

She said other government entities are also looking at how to regulate these emerging technologies at work.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:15 AM PST
7:45
4:12 PM PST
26:36
2:40 AM PST
1:50
Dec 28, 2021
33:32
Dec 28, 2021
4:31
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Federal rules around COVID and health care workplaces lapse
COVID-19
Federal rules around COVID and health care workplaces lapse
Will Broadway's biggest week be a bust?
Will Broadway's biggest week be a bust?
Investors pressure Moderna to broaden global access to vaccine
COVID-19
Investors pressure Moderna to broaden global access to vaccine
Will Brexit turn the U.K. into a hub for the trade in looted antiquities?
Will Brexit turn the U.K. into a hub for the trade in looted antiquities?