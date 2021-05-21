Open houses become a sign of the times

The first thing you should know about open houses: They’re not only about selling the house.

The tasteful staging, the glossy flyers, the chocolate chip cookies … they’re also about selling the skills of the real estate agent to potential clients.

“It is a good way for that realtor to shake a lot of hands and to take a lot of cards and exchange information,” explained Jessica Lautz with the National Association of Realtors.

Sacramento broker Erin Stumpf will host her first open house in more than a year this weekend. Until recently showings were by appointment only in California. For her clients looking to buy, that was a hurdle.

“I’ve had clients who on a Friday will ask me to tour a property on the weekend, (and I’ll call a listing agent to schedule something) and there are no showing appointments left,” Stumpf said.

The good news: Open houses should make the viewing logistics easier. The bad news?

You’re going to have potentially more buyers be able to visit certain properties than we’ve had prior to now – which could make an insanely competitive market even crazier.