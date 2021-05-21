Open houses become a sign of the times

The first thing you should know about open houses: They’re not only about selling the house.
The tasteful staging, the glossy flyers, the chocolate chip cookies … they’re also about selling the skills of the real estate agent to potential clients.
“It is a good way for that realtor to shake a lot of hands and to take a lot of cards and exchange information,” explained Jessica Lautz with the National Association of Realtors.
Sacramento broker Erin Stumpf will host her first open house in more than a year this weekend. Until recently showings were by appointment only in California. For her clients looking to buy, that was a hurdle.
“I’ve had clients who on a Friday will ask me to tour a property on the weekend, (and I’ll call a listing agent to schedule something) and there are no showing appointments left,” Stumpf said.
The good news: Open houses should make the viewing logistics easier. The bad news?
You’re going to have potentially more buyers be able to visit certain properties than we’ve had prior to now – which could make an insanely competitive market even crazier.
We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.
Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.
In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.
Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.
Stock market-inspired cocktails!
Donate any amount to get our “Stonktail” recipes.