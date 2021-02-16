Pandemic problems continue for parents working and watching kids at home
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Pandemic problems continue for parents working and watching kids at home
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
For many parents, school holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic don’t feel much different from a regular day of remote learning for their kids. Parents, especially mothers, continue to face the challenges of both working and supervising their kids’ school days at home.
Johanna Meagher has three kids ages 10, 8 and 4. She worked for a big hospital in Washington, D.C., until the pandemic hit.
“My oldest daughter is very high risk for COVID, she has a chronic lung disease, and I wasn’t able to work from home, so I had to leave that position,” Meagher said.
She was unemployed, schooling her kids at home, and didn’t have any income until her unemployment benefits came through in August.
To help parents like Meagher, Democrats in Congress want to provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, said Dawn Huckelbridge at the group Paid Leave for All.
“This pandemic has reemphasized how critical this is to our functioning as families and an economy,” Huckelbridge said.
Meagher now has a new job she can do from home, while the older kids do schoolwork and the youngest is in daycare.
“My littlest one struggles to let me work,” she said with a laugh.
Meagher said she needs schools to open in the fall so her youngest can go to kindergarten. Otherwise she’ll have to give up work — again.
Are you stuck at home with kids right now?
Check out our brand-new podcast “Million Bazillion.” We help dollars make more sense with lessons about money for the whole family.
Each week we answer a new question from a kid, like where money comes from, how to negotiate with parents, why things cost what they do and how to save up for something you want.
Listen here or subscribe wherever you get podcasts!
News and information you need, from a source you trust.
In a world where it’s easier to find disinformation than real information, trustworthy journalism is critical to our democracy and our everyday lives. And you rely on Marketplace to be that objective, credible source, each and every day.
This vital work isn’t possible without you. Marketplace is sustained by our community of Investors—listeners, readers, and donors like you who believe that a free press is essential – and worth supporting.
Stand up for independent news—become a Marketplace Investor today with a donation in any amount.