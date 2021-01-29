Gender gap in work hours grew during pandemic

School and daycare closures during the pandemic have increased child care responsibilities for many families. An analysis of federal data by Washington University in St. Louis found that burden has fallen more on mothers than fathers.

The study found a growing gap between the hours worked by men and women in dual-income heterosexual couples with children during the early months of the pandemic. Women with young children reduced their hours four to five times more than fathers between February and April 2020.

Before the pandemic, mothers in such couples worked about 4.6 fewer hours per week than fathers. Between February and April 2020, the gap in hours worked widened by 20-50% as schools and daycares closed.

Moms are shouldering most of the responsibility for extra child care, leading many to cut their work hours more than dads. That has widened the gender gap in hours worked between moms and dads, particularly among parents of school-age children.

Gap in hours worked among married, employed parents from February to April 2020 (separated by age of children)

Source: “COVID-19 and the gender gap in work hours,” by researchers at Washington University in St Louis; University of Maryland, College Park; University of Melbourne; University of North Texas.

The gap in hours worked between mothers and fathers widened most dramatically for parents of school-aged children.

An October 2020 Marketplace Edison Research poll found women were overwhelmingly more likely to be responsible for supervising remote learning at home than men.