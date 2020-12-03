People of color more at risk of COVID-19 spread at work

With word Thursday that hospitalizations for COVID-19 have now surpassed 100,000, more than twice as high as the previous peak in the spring, there’s a new report on coronavirus and the workplace.

According to the Urban Institute, Black, Latinx and Native American workers are particularly vulnerable to infection on the job. Many are in industries considered essential, or work in service industries in states with fewer COVID-19 restrictions and cannot do their jobs from home. This report comes as the CDC is in the process of evaluating which groups should get vaccines before others.

More than half of Black, Latinx and Native American workers have jobs that put them at a greater risk of getting sick, said report author Lisa Dubay.

“That, likely, is part of the reason why you have much higher rates of cases for the same populations,” Dubay said.

That compares with about 40% of white workers whose jobs put them at risk. Dubay also found workers in the higher risk groups were more likely to lack health insurance, to depend on public transit and live in multigenerational housing. Those factors increase the risk of disease spread.

Dr. Helene Gayle, one of the co-chairs of a scientific committee providing guidance to the CDC, said all of these factors must be taken into account when deciding how to distribute vaccines.

“Doing it in a way that really does look at who’s at greatest risk, who’s most vulnerable, who’s most likely to develop severe disease,” Gayle said.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Are states ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines? Claire Hannan, executive director of the nonprofit Association of Immunization Managers, which represents state health officials, said states have been making good progress in their preparations. And we could have several vaccines pretty soon. But states still need more funding, she said. Hannan doesn’t think a lack of additional funding would hold up distribution initially, but it could cause problems down the road. “It’s really worrisome that Congress may not pass funding or that there’s information circulating saying that states don’t need additional funding,” she said. How is the service industry dealing with the return of coronavirus restrictions? Without another round of something like the Paycheck Protection Program, which kept a lot of businesses afloat during the pandemic’s early stages, the outlook is bleak for places like restaurants. Some in the San Francisco Bay Area, for example, only got one week of indoor dining back before cases rose and restrictions went back into effect. Restaurant owners are revamping their business models in an effort to survive while waiting to see if they’ll be able to get more aid. How are hospitals handling the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases? As the pandemic surges and more medical professionals themselves are coming down with COVID, nearly 1 in 5 hospitals in the country report having a critical shortage of staff, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. One of the knock-on effects of staff shortages is that people who have other medical needs are being asked to wait. Read More Collapse