Lapse in Fed lending programs could cost companies hurt by COVID

Markets are still gauging the effects of the dispute that flared last week, the Treasury Department versus the Federal Reserve. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Fed he won’t allow several pandemic lending programs to keeping going.

Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer has been looking at what this means for companies selling corporate bonds to the Fed. The following is an edited transcript of her conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.

David Brancaccio: Nancy, we know this Fed lending served as an almost psychological backstop for credit markets. What might happen if some backstops go away?

Nancy Marshall-Genzer: The Fed was buying corporate bonds directly from companies. After that goes away, businesses will probably have to pay more to get investors to buy their corporate bonds, and this includes firms that were hit hard by the pandemic, which private investors might be avoiding. Companies like airlines, but also the service sector — restaurants and hotels.

Brancaccio: So, what happens if those firms can’t sell bonds to the central bank anymore?

Marshall-Genzer: They’ll have to rely more on private investors. I asked Matthew Mish about this. He’s head of credit strategy at UBS. He says average companies could end up paying investors buying their bonds about half a percentage point more in interest. That’s not such a big deal. But Mish says those companies that are really hurt by the pandemic could end up paying more than that.

Matthew Mish: In certain cases it may be enough to put companies at least in a position, not necessarily of financial distress, but it certainly has real world effects if that company has financing costs go up more than a half point.

Marshall-Genzer: Mish says some of these companies might have to pay investors 8% to 10% to buy their bonds, a full percentage point more than they were paying.

Brancaccio: And what’s that do to their bottom lines?

Marshall-Genzer: Mish said it could mean they don’t make new investments or hire new employees.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective. So what’s next? In the last few months, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have shared other details of the process including trial blueprints, the breakdown of the subjects and ethnicities and whether they’re taking money from the government. They’re being especially transparent in order to try to temper public skepticism about this vaccine process. The next big test, said Jennifer Miller at the Yale School of Medicine, comes when drug companies release their data, “so that other scientists who the public trust can go in, replicate findings, and communicate them to the public. And hopefully build appropriate trust in a vaccine.” How is President-elect Joe Biden planning to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil it’s created? On Nov. 9, President-Elect Joe Biden announced three co-chairs of his new COVID-19 task force. But what kind of effect might this task force have during this transition time, before Biden takes office? “The transition team can do a lot to amplify and reinforce the messages of scientists and public health experts,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for the Immunization Action Coalition. Moore said Biden’s COVID task force can also “start talking to state leaders and other experts about exactly what they need to equip them to roll out the vaccines effectively.” What does slower retail sales growth in October mean for the economy? It is a truism that we repeat time and again at Marketplace: As goes the U.S. consumer, so goes the U.S. economy. And recently, we’ve been seeing plenty of signs of weakness in the consumer economy. Retail sales were up three-tenths of a percent in October, but the gain was weaker than expected and much weaker than September’s. John Leer, an economist at Morning Consult, said a lack of new fiscal stimulus from Congress is dampening consumers’ appetite to spend. So is the pandemic. Read More Collapse