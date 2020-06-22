Scott Sanders owns Tobacco Barn Distillery in southern Maryland. About 50% of his revenue used to come from tastings, where people would also buy his bourbon. He’s planning to reopen soon, but he has to take new precautions.

“We’re gonna have to get some outdoor tents, you know, like a wedding tent type of thing. And then you have to clean after all your guests,” he said. “All the tasting cups have to be … you know, you can’t reuse those cups, so they have to be disposable.”

For now, Sanders said, he’s going to absorb the cost of all that, even though his business has dropped off, down about 90% from what it once was. For his customers to come back, he said, they need to feel safe, without an extra charge.

But some businesses are charging customers for COVID-19-related costs. Some hair salons, restaurants, dentists’ offices are charging for protective gear, more disinfectant and those Plexiglas barriers at the cashier. Sometimes it’s in the form of a clearly stated COVID-19 surcharge, often between 3% and 5%, to cover the cost of things like masks and gloves.

Others have just quietly raised prices.

“Many customers feel caught off guard. The perception is very negative. And I will think this is much more of a public-relations issue than a financial one,” said Ted Rossman, an analyst with CreditCards.com.

Businesses should be transparent about COVID-19-related charges, said Lynne Kizis, a lawyer in New Jersey who specializes in consumer protection. “Certainly a business is generally going to be free to raise their prices to reflect whatever increase in overhead they may have. I mean, that may be rent, insurance, labor costs, material costs.”

What companies can’t do, she said, is advertise one amount for a product or service, but then charge more.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse